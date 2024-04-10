We’re two weeks into the new United Football League, the latest iteration of spring pro football and the product of this past year’s XFL and USFL merger, and perhaps I’m just in a bubble, but a lot of headlines so far have surrounded special teams.

Longtime Youtuber and former University of Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye, also known as Deestroying, finally got his shot at pro football, but an unfortunate neck injury will likely cost him his season. Meanwhile, two weeks into the season, Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates has burst onto the scene with 64- and 62-yard field goals in his first two weeks, garnering interest from the Detroit Lions and other teams.

Question of the day: Which UFL player has caught your eye?

My answer: Believe it or not, it’s not a special teams player. It’s A.J. McCarron.

Although the XFL didn’t have an MVP award last year, it undoubtedly would have gone to McCarron if it existed. He carried the St. Louis Battlehawks offense for much of last season, and he’s picked right back up this year. His influence from the moment he steps on the field is evident.

It’s just so fascinating to me that a guy who has been a career backup in the NFL (albeit, arguably one of the better ones) can step into another professional football team and be a man amongst boys, even among rosters comprised mostly of fellow current or former NFL players. It’s a testament to just how good the best players in the NFL are.

It’s also fascinating to me because McCarron isn’t doing this for a shot at the NFL. In fact, he said he transitioned to the XFL in recent years instead of being a backup NFL quarterback because he wanted his children to be able to watch him play. After carrying the Battlehawks offense, McCarron returned to the Bengals midway through the 2023 season, and now he’s back in spring action. It’s just a fascinating story to me.

Who has caught your eye the most so far in the UFL? A.J. McCarron? Jake Bates? Someone else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.