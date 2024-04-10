The Pride of Detroit Community Mock chugs along. We’re already 12 picks in, and it’s time for the Las Vegas Raiders to approach to podium.

The Raiders are coming off an 8-9 season, but they finished (5-4) better than they started (3-5). There is some hope in Vegas for a bounce-back season, but there are a lot of questions about their roster—none more than who their quarterback will be in 2024. Currently their top option is either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

But Vegas is in a tough spot here, because with the 13th pick, there are already four quarterbacks off the board, leaving our interim general manager for the Raiders in this mock—commenter nrs001—in a tough spot.

To see how the board has fallen prior to this pick, check out our 2024 POD Community Mock Tracker.

With the 13th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Raiders have selected Terrion Arnold, cornerback out of Alabama.

Here’s nrs001 with the explanation:

“The Raiders have a lot of needs including quarterback, offensive tackle, and cornerback. There are a lot of prospects in all these positions in 2024 draft. 13 is a great spot for Antonio Pierce to load up! The opportunity for Pierce to add the top CB in the draft is an opportunity too good to pass up. Terrion Arnold is a First Team All-American who racked up five interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble.

“Arnold is just the guy this defense needs. Christian Wilkins was added via free agency to help Maxx Crosby apply pressure to opposing offenses. Those two, along with last year’s first-round pick Tyree Wilson, build a solid foundation to a defensive front. The Raiders’ secondary is not the greatest at the moment. Nate Hobbs is a solid nickel, while the Raiders’ current outside corners are Jack Jones (waiver pickup in November) and 2023 fourth rounder Jakorian Bennett. Bennett had an atrocious 41.1 coverage grade according to PFF. Arnold could be just the guy the Raiders need. Pierce seems to like his stuff.

Terrion Arnold talking with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce at Alabama’s Pro Day



Arnold said at the Combine that Pierce told him “I like you already” ‍☠️



: @CoachingMSmith pic.twitter.com/wimZms7VL0 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 20, 2024

“Arnold has a 9.23 RAS Score. He attacks the ball and has good speed. He can close in on throws. He has the potential to be a true number one in this league. Arnold could be that lock down piece this defense needs.

“When you are in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, you have to be able to defend the pass. With the solid rush up front, Arnold could thrive in this system and complement an up-and-coming defense. The Raiders will hopefully have some options on the offensive side of the ball at pick number 44.”