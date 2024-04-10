Top cornerback prospect meeting Detroit Lions on pre-draft visit

Arguably the top cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft is visiting the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold posted several photos from inside the Lions locker room on his personal Instagram account this week.

Arnold, Dane Brugler’s CB1 in this class, is coming off a monster final year at Alabama. He posted 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 2023, on his way to being named First Team All-SEC and First Team All-American.

At 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, Arnold has both NFL size and NFL speed. His RAS score of 9.25 is highlighted by an elite three-cone time (6.69) and explosive 10-yard split (1.52) in his 40-yard dash (4.5).

However, if the Lions are interested in Arnold, most believe they’ll have to move up from the 29th overall pick they currently hold, and they may have to move up a lot. He has a legitimate shot at going in the top 10, and if not, he’s expected to go in the top half of the first round. Of course, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has not been afraid of trading up in the first round, as he moved from 32 to 12 to draft Jameson Williams in 2022.

This offseason, the Lions have put in a ton of work to improve their lackluster cornerback room. They traded for former Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis, signed Amik Robertson in free agency, and brought back Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor, and Khalil Dorsey on one-year deals. That said, they cut Cameron Sutton and let Jerry Jacobs walk in free agency, so there is certainly both a short and long-term need for more players in the cornerback room.

Adding Arnold would turn one of the Lions’ biggest weaknesses last year into a potential big strength in 2024.

To see all the players who have had pre-draft visits with the Lions, check out our 2024 Detroit Lions pre-draft visit tracker.