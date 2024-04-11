Playing quarterback in the NFL is a tough gig. Sure, the pay is pretty good, and if you play really well—the fame can be fun, too. But as always, there is a flipside to every coin, and if things don’t go your way as an NFL signal-caller, things can change really quickly. Just ask Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff joined his friends Robbie and Will McInerny on the Willbo podcast to discuss his life in the NFL thus far, how being in Detroit has changed him as a leader, and much more. Part of what makes a show like this work is making the guest really comfortable to the point where they feel okay with letting their guard down and giving listeners and viewers a peek behind the curtain. Right away, it is easy to tell that Goff is comfortable sitting in his home with his friends. Even his dog, Quincy, joined him on the couch early on.

The trio would go on to talk about a bunch of topics beyond those I mentioned above, including Goff being a skinny kid, his tendency to eat too quickly (something his fiance is evidently not a big fan of. I hear you there, Jared), getting really close to the Super Bowl, his life growing up in California, their time at Berkeley, and of course—a lot of football-related things.

If you have the time, I definitely suggest watching the whole interview. It isn’t often that Goff is this comfortable for this kind of chat, so seeing him in a setting like this was pretty cool. You can watch the entirety of the interview by clicking below or right here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Count PFF’s Sam Monson as another national analyst that is a fan of what the Lions have been doing so far this offseason.

The Lions continue to reinforce their trenches ️@PFF_Sam is a fan of what Detroit has done so far this offseason https://t.co/TVlEbd8DfY pic.twitter.com/QeHwTt93ET — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 9, 2024

Since I live on the eastside, I haven’t driven by this just yet. All I know is Detroit rapper Gmac Cash made a song about it and it’s hilarious.

It only took a few decades, but the NFL is finally wising up and getting with the times in terms of uniforms and helmet combinations.

Rod Wood said during the owners meetings that the Lions’ alt helmet was getting a tweak. https://t.co/0CYYssy3xx — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) April 10, 2024

Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report attempts to predict the next round of wide receiver contracts in the NFL, including Lions’ star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions’ right tackle Penei Sewell is the best in the business, and if you disagree, debate a wall.