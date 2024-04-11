It’s getting to be that time of year for NFL fans. The time where most fans are aware of what their favorite team needs to address prior to the start of the 2024 season. But before summer gets here and the offseason really sets in, there is one major obstacle in every team’s way—the 2024 NFL Draft taking place right here in Detroit.

Over at PrideofDetroit.com we are in full draft mode with our coverage of our Detroit Lions. Our managing editor Erik Schlitt dropped his second seven-round mock draft, there is a community mock draft currently ongoing, and we are constantly updating our 2024 NFL Draft visit tracker where you can view all of the Lions’ combine meetings and top-30 visits.

Over on our YouTube channel, my good friend Meko Scott has been coming up with some great discussions for us, including the topic of “Which position can the Lions afford to potentially overlook during this year’s NFL Draft?”

Initially, there will probably be plenty of fans who aren’t really thrilled with this video, but here us out.

Would we want the Lions to address each remaining need on their current roster? Obviously. However, as we know with Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes, he is going to take the best player available on his board.

We also know that reaching and drafting a position of need is often how you can find yourself in hot water as a general manager in the NFL. This is also why Holmes approaches free agency the way that he does. So that he can free himself of any “need” and simply draft the highest graded player remaining on his draft board.