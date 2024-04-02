When the Detroit Lions signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, it felt like the final move in a productive free agency period from general manager Brad Holmes. Not only did Zeitler fill the Lions’ remaining biggest need, but just about everything we heard about Zeitler reflected a player who would fit in seamlessly to Detroit’s culture.

So to get to know him on an even deeper level, we chatted with our friend Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown. He gave us some great insight into Zeitler best career moments, and told a couple awesome stories about the man off the field.

Enjoy.

1. Why did the Ravens let Kevin Zeitler leave, and do you agree with that move (especially considering the reported $6 million base he’s signing in Detroit)?

The decision to move on from Zeitler is two-fold. First, the Ravens were tight against the salary cap. This led to Baltimore moving on from Zeitler and being incapable of re-signing some of their biggest contributors from last season, including Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Jadeveon Clowney. Head coach John Harbaugh admitted the team traded right tackle Morgan Moses due to his cap hit more than anything else, too. The Ravens just didn’t have the money to afford the luxury of Zeitler.

The loss of Zeitler is cumbersome but not impossible to replace. The Ravens have numerous young players looking to complete their development and earn a starting spot, including Ben Cleveland, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Andrew Vorhees and veteran Patrick Mekari.

They’ve hoped for Cleveland to step up after drafting him in the third round (No. 94 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Or, they see Mekari as a right guard option and move the newly signed Josh Jones into the swing tackle role Mekari held down for years.

The sum of this is the Ravens have spent their big contracts on their worthy stars. They need to find areas of discount to remain competitive on the field and do so under the salary cap. They have made selections in previous drafts that should be capable of taking the next step, and the time has come, financially, for them to make a change.

2. How well does Zeitler still move in the run game as a pulling guard?

Zeitler is still effective in all facets of being an offensive lineman and that includes his ability to pull. The Ravens may have moved on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, but the Ravens remained a team that runs the football and utilizes the agility and speed of their interior offensive linemen.

3. A lot has been made about Zeitler’s perfect personality fit in Detroit. Do you have a favorite off-the-field moment or quote from him that illustrates this?

Zeitler was literally practicing pass sets in the hospital with his in-labor wife back in 2021.

Meanwhile while I was in labor, @kzeit70 did pass sets in the hospital pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

This is the kind of guy the Lions are getting. A constant worker. A grinder.

Also, there was a story from Zeitler’s wife, Sara, saying he snuck into the weight room during prom to get in an extra lift. He was just so determined to get to the next level and always improve.

4. What is your favorite play from Zeitler?

There are two plays which come to mind when I think of Zeitler. The first being a three-block sequence against the Denver Broncos to open a lane for the game-winning touchdown in 2022.

Game-winning touchdown. Watch Kevin Zeitler block THREE Broncos players, working in tandem with Morgan Moses and Tyler Linderbaum. Think Linderbaum was pumped about this TD? pic.twitter.com/nbd2AGoNJr — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 6, 2022

This play exemplifies Zeitler’s motor. The offense was lethargic as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped in for an injured Lamar Jackson after halftime. For 55 minutes, they couldn’t sustain drives. Then, in a last-chance situation, the offense settles in with Huntley, the receiving unit and excellent blocking.

A 17-play drive gets them down to the 2-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. And after the Ravens’ timeout, the worn-down Zeitler comes through, executing three blocks and getting Huntley into the end zone for a well-earned win.

The second play is Zeitler going one-on-one with Aaron Donald and sustaining his block for around three seconds, which I’d argue is a victory alone. Donald eventually swims through and puts Zeitler in the spin-cycle, but has to try and corral Jackson. A bit of navigating the pocket by Jackson and Zeitler not quitting on the rep turns a would-be sack into Donald getting dumpstered face-first into the gridiron. The Ravens would eventually score a touchdown on this drive, tie the game and win it in overtime, and Zeitler’s actions directly impacted such an outcome.

If Kevin Zeitler doesn't stay active and make this block on Aaron Donald, the Ravens are facing a 2nd-and-22 instead of 2nd-and-1 on their late fourth-quarter comeback drive. pic.twitter.com/Xl6PylV8VY — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 13, 2023

5. What makes Zeitler a good pass protector?

Constant practice, discipline, experience, work-ethic and being mechanically sound make Zeitler one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL. Really, that’s just who Zeitler is and always has been. He’s the guy you point to the younger generation as a prime example of what hard work can become. Zeitler’s a grinder and he’ll be an excellent addition for the Detroit Lions.