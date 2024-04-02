The New England Patriots hold the third overall pick, and it may be the biggest turning point of the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.

These are not your Patriots of old. The roster is in shambles, Bill Belichick is gone, and the Patriots are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time 1992-93.

To help bring this franchise back to glory, Pride of Detroit commenter DetroitBrickSquad is the acting Patriots general manager in our 2024 POD Community Mock.

Before we get into their pick, a reminder of who was chosen with the top two selections, with links to each pick:

With the third pick in the 2024 POD Community Mock, the New England Patriots select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Here’s DetroitBrickSquad with the explanation for the pick:

“The defense is far better off than the offense, so that is where I went to work. The running back room projects to do nicely with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and the tight end room will be fine as well. The Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett to cover the immediate hole at quarterback, so drafting a quarterback this year would not be bad. However, no quarterback is going to have a good time with the problems the Patriots have on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room.

“Offensive line is a wonderful place to begin during a rebuild, and there is some wonderful talent available at Pick 3. However, there is a lot of depth at all offensive line positions in this draft, so that can be addressed safely later. The wide receiver corps, however, is less than ideal even after the KJ Osborn signing.

“With that in mind, I chose Marvin Harrison Jr with the thrd pick overall. Does it even need 300 words? Catch-radius the size of a small moon. Route running so sharp, he cuts the plane of existence on his breaks. This man can rip the ball out of the space-time continuum on an errant pass. His biggest knock is his frame, but we all know how that went for DeVonta Smith haters. If anything, his frame serves him for its flexibility and body control, because this man will contort himself to stay inbounds or score. We haven’t even begun to talk about his football IQ and ability to attack at all parts of the field. He will be a steal on a rookie deal for five years, and he has the versatility to play X, Y, and Z, which will give the Patriots a lot more freedom with the playbook. This will in turn open up the running game, and give Brissett a much easier life overall.”