In just a few short years, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made a name for himself wheeling and dealing in the NFL world.

Once again he’s turned some heads—this time that of Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, who listed one of the Lions general manager’s offseason moves as among the top five in the league. The list isn’t so much about acquiring the best overall players, but about getting who you need for the price you need.

It’s no secret one of the Lions biggest needs is to bolster the defense in a few different aspects. Schwag explains signing DJ Reader—one of the top run-stopping defensive tackles to a two-year, $22 million deal—was the right move.

“It’s not a big investment as Reader nears his 30th birthday,” he writes, “Reader came at a value because of a torn tendon in his quadriceps, which is a severe injury. But Reader has offered an optimistic outlook on his recovery. If Reader returns early in the season and is back in his normal role of blowing up the opponent’s interior run game, that can be transformative for a Lions defense that needed an upgrade to take the next step.”

With the new kick return format, A to Z Sports' Mike Payton explains why the Lions should look to the UFL to fill that key spot — after all, that's where the new format came from.

The best players to fill it may be in the UFLhttps://t.co/AThMU1XXHO — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) April 1, 2024

