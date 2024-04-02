We’re three picks through the 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and it has unsurprisingly been all offense. Two quarterbacks and a wideout are off the board. And now it’s the Arizona Cardinals’ turn.

The Cardinals had a horrible offense last year, averaging just 19.4 points per game, but their defense was even worse (26.8 PPG allowed). So, really, it feels like the Cardinals could go in any direction with the fourth overall pick. Remember, they also have pick 28 overall.

But before we get into the Cardinals’ pick, a reminder of who is off the board:

Acting as Cardinals GM in our mock draft is commenter katmandoo122.

And with the fourth pick in the 2024 POD Community Mock, the Cardinals have selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Here’s katmandoo122 explaining the pick:

“In Glendale, Arizona, we operate under a guiding principle that good enough simply doesn’t cut it. As the general manager, having come from Tennessee where my tenure as director of player personnel saw success yet was marred by the presence of players who fell short of excellence, I’ve brought a mindset focused on transcending mediocrity. Our assistant GM, David Sears, with his extensive experience at the Detroit Lions, witnessed firsthand how a roster brimming with talent could still languish in the realm of the average due to settling for just good enough. It’s evident, then, that our approach in the front office—to prioritize the acquisition of the best talent available—cannot be overstated.

“Chasing Super Bowls (plural) isn’t about addressing immediate needs; it’s about securing great talent with the right mentality to elevate the entire team. To that end, we seriously considered drafting a QB. Unfortunately, this year, we ranked only one QB in the top 10 and he went number 1. Jayden Daniels was on the board, a prospect with immense talent, but his playstyle, reminiscent of Kyler Murray’s, made us ponder the long-term fit. JJ McCarthy, while promising, carried the weight of ‘potential’—a term too fraught with uncertainty for our fourth pick.

“Our evaluation led to a top five ranking: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Brock Bowers. The decision between Odunze and Nabers was particularly challenging. Nabers, with his phenomenal athleticism and aerial ability, seemed tailor-made for the 2024 NFL. Yet, Odunze stood out with his exceptional route running and physical measurables, presenting as a prototypical X receiver. In the end, the prospect of Odunze evolving into a receiver in the vein of Larry Fitzgerald—a comparison not made lightly—tipped the scales. Our choice was clear: we confidently sent Odunze’s name to the podium, certain of the bright future he will help us forge here in Glendale.”