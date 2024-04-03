According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are re-signing cornerback Kindle Vildor.

After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles last November, the Lions were quick to add Vildor to their practice squad for more depth in the secondary. After just three weeks, the Lions signed Vildor to the active roster, then after three additional weeks of competition, Vildor won a starting role.

“Yeah, the thing is, he’s competing his butt off man, he’s really competing,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Vildor winning a starting role. “And that’s what you want as a corner. He understands the defense. Listen, when he got here, it took him a while to get it down, just like anybody. But once he got it down, man he knew exactly what we were looking for and he’s out there competing his butt off.”

This move also reunites Vildor with Lions defensive backs coach DeShea Townsend, who was his defensive backs coach previously with the Chicago Bears during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Over that time, Vildor started 13 of his 33 games played under Townsend in Chicago.

“He has a skill-set that at least mentally and physically, you can see he has it,” Townsend said of Vildor, via MLive’s Ben Raven at the 2024 NFL Combine. “That’s all you want from your guys. You want to have that ability to go out and not blink.”

With Vildor back in the mix, the Lions now have seven outside corners under contract, including Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, and Craig James.

