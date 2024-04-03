Josh Reynolds has classy farewell to Detroit Lions fans

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds said goodbyes to his former team on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. Reynolds, after opting to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency, wanted to make sure Lions fans knew how appreciative he was of the 2.5 years he spent with the Lions organization.

“To all the Lions fans,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the support over the past 2 and a half yrs. It’s been an unreal experience and support.”

Reynolds originally joined the Lions in the middle of the 2022 season as a waiver claim. Reuniting with quarterback Jared Goff, Reynolds immediately upgraded the Lions’ receiver room by displaying his built-in chemistry with the Lions quarterback. In 38 total games with the Lions, Reynolds posted 97 catches for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Lions were hoping to bring back Reynolds for another season. Both coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes noted last week that Reynolds was still part of their offseason plans. However, a few days later the 29-year-old receiver inked a two-year, $9 million deal with the Broncos.

As part of his farewell, Reynolds also addressed a rumor surrounding his departure from Detroit. After Reynolds dropped two key passes in the Lions’ NFC Conference Championship, he received some backlash from fans. One rumor suggested that the fan reaction from this game had an impact on Reynolds returning to the Lions—a claim the receiver outright denied.

“To the rumors going around that I didn’t resign [sic] because of the fans is crazy,” Reynolds wrote. I still feel nothing but love from this city. So thank you again for the great memories!”

You can see his two-part message below: