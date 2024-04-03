 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions match 49ers’ offer, keep TE Brock Wright

The Lions have matched Brock Wright’s offer from the 49ers, keeping the tight end in Detroit.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Brock Wright isn’t going anywhere. According to a report from NFL Network, the Detroit Lions have opted to match the San Francisco 49ers’ offer sheet for Wright, meaning he’ll now be under contract with the Lions on a three-year, $12 million with reportedly $6 million guaranteed.

UPDATE: The Lions have confirmed this.

The Lions originally offered Wright a one-year, $2.985 million restricted free agent tender. However, that tender allowed Wright to search elsewhere for a better deal. That’s when the 49ers made their offer, which Wright signed. After that, the Lions had two options: sign Wright to the exact same deal or let him go to the 49ers with no compensation in return.

We don’t quite know the full details of Wright’s contract—though I outlined a potential breakdown here. Regardless, it’s clear the Lions value the work Wright does as their No. 2 tight end. Wright played over 1,000 snaps for the Lions over the past two seasons, with his primary job being a blocker in the run game.

That said, Wright has also come up with some of the most timely catches under the Dan Campbell era. He had an iconic game-winning touchdown in a defensive battle against the New York Jets, and he scored a late 25-yard touchdown in Detroit’s 2023 shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Wright back in the fold, the Lions have a pretty thorough tight end room with Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, and Shane Zylstra all set to return in 2024.

