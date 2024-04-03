Detroit Lions match 49ers’ offer, keep TE Brock Wright

Tight end Brock Wright isn’t going anywhere. According to a report from NFL Network, the Detroit Lions have opted to match the San Francisco 49ers’ offer sheet for Wright, meaning he’ll now be under contract with the Lions on a three-year, $12 million with reportedly $6 million guaranteed.

UPDATE: The Lions have confirmed this.

The Lions originally offered Wright a one-year, $2.985 million restricted free agent tender. However, that tender allowed Wright to search elsewhere for a better deal. That’s when the 49ers made their offer, which Wright signed. After that, the Lions had two options: sign Wright to the exact same deal or let him go to the 49ers with no compensation in return.

We don’t quite know the full details of Wright’s contract—though I outlined a potential breakdown here. Regardless, it’s clear the Lions value the work Wright does as their No. 2 tight end. Wright played over 1,000 snaps for the Lions over the past two seasons, with his primary job being a blocker in the run game.

That said, Wright has also come up with some of the most timely catches under the Dan Campbell era. He had an iconic game-winning touchdown in a defensive battle against the New York Jets, and he scored a late 25-yard touchdown in Detroit’s 2023 shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Wright back in the fold, the Lions have a pretty thorough tight end room with Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, and Shane Zylstra all set to return in 2024.