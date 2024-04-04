Lions News: Detroit not altering approach in 2024 NFL Draft, despite picking late

The 2024 NFL Draft may look different for the Detroit Lions—because they’re picking late in the first round and have only a few holes to fill on the roster—but that doesn’t mean that general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will be switching up their process.
After all, why would they? Things have worked out really well for the Lions over the last few years, so sticking to the plan makes a ton of sense. Senior writer Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com has more on why the Lions won’t be altering their approach once the first round gets rolling later this month.
“Since we’ve been here, we’ve really, ‘Man, draft the best player available,’” Campbell said to the media during his availability at the owner’s meetings in Orlando. “Don’t let the ‘man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).’ Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time.”
You can read the entirety of the article from Twentyman here, as well as find links to both Holmes and Campbell’s sit-downs with the media from last week in Florida.
And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:
- Former Lions’ cornerbacks coach Dre Bly has found a new home for the 2024 season.
Per release, Biff Poggi has added 11-year NFL veteran Dre’ Bly to the 49ers’ coaching staff.— Hunter Bailey (@Hunter_Bailey45) April 3, 2024
Bly will serve as a defensive analyst. He was the cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions last season, after spending the past four years as corners coach for North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/okaGVFhMJu
- I don’t know about you, but I already really love me some DJ Reader.
.@Djread98 @aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/BslZgDVTVR— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 3, 2024
- Although most of the heavy lifting is likely done, the Lions are still sitting in a good spot in terms of salary cap space.
Updated Top 51 #NFL Cap Space— Spotrac (@spotrac) April 3, 2024
NE, $47M
WSH, $43M
TEN, $34M
PHI, $32M
LAC, $31M
ARI, $29M
DET, $27M
KC, $26M
LV, $25M
CIN, $24M
CHI, $23M
GB, $21M
DEN, $18M
MIN, $17M
IND, $17M
LAR, $15M
PIT, $13M
JAX, $12M
BAL, $12M
HOU, $12M
NO, $9M
NYG, $8M
SF, $7M
ATL, $7M
DAL, $6M
MIA, $5M…
- In case you didn’t already know, Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the best running backs in the NFL.
Most yards per rush, NFL RBs in 2023, minimum 100 attempts— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 3, 2024
De’Von Achane 7.8
Christian McCaffrey 5.4
Jaylen Warren 5.3
Jahmyr Gibbs 5.2
Kyren Williams 5.0
James Connor 5.0
Raheem Mostert 4.8
: Jim Rassol/PBP#MiamiDolphins #GoFins pic.twitter.com/EKrFILhgen
- I hate to be the grouchy old head here but I honestly don’t love any of these ideas.
New Lions uniform designs— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 2, 2024
Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/NvN8Jr7y0E
- Looks like a couple of former teammates (Lions CB Amik Robertson and Packers CB Keisean Nixon were both with Raiders in the 2020 and 2021 seasons) are having some playful banter now that they’re division rivals:
Can’t Wait For Us To Son Y’all . 2-0 https://t.co/MtyLzQencB— Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) April 3, 2024
