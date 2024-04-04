Lions News: Detroit not altering approach in 2024 NFL Draft, despite picking late

The 2024 NFL Draft may look different for the Detroit Lions—because they’re picking late in the first round and have only a few holes to fill on the roster—but that doesn’t mean that general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will be switching up their process.

After all, why would they? Things have worked out really well for the Lions over the last few years, so sticking to the plan makes a ton of sense. Senior writer Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com has more on why the Lions won’t be altering their approach once the first round gets rolling later this month.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve really, ‘Man, draft the best player available,’” Campbell said to the media during his availability at the owner’s meetings in Orlando. “Don’t let the ‘man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).’ Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time.”

You can read the entirety of the article from Twentyman here, as well as find links to both Holmes and Campbell’s sit-downs with the media from last week in Florida.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Former Lions’ cornerbacks coach Dre Bly has found a new home for the 2024 season.

Per release, Biff Poggi has added 11-year NFL veteran Dre’ Bly to the 49ers’ coaching staff.



Bly will serve as a defensive analyst. He was the cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions last season, after spending the past four years as corners coach for North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/okaGVFhMJu — Hunter Bailey (@Hunter_Bailey45) April 3, 2024

I don’t know about you, but I already really love me some DJ Reader.

Although most of the heavy lifting is likely done, the Lions are still sitting in a good spot in terms of salary cap space.

Updated Top 51 #NFL Cap Space



NE, $47M

WSH, $43M

TEN, $34M

PHI, $32M

LAC, $31M

ARI, $29M

DET, $27M

KC, $26M

LV, $25M

CIN, $24M

CHI, $23M

GB, $21M

DEN, $18M

MIN, $17M

IND, $17M

LAR, $15M

PIT, $13M

JAX, $12M

BAL, $12M

HOU, $12M

NO, $9M

NYG, $8M

SF, $7M

ATL, $7M

DAL, $6M

MIA, $5M… — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 3, 2024

In case you didn’t already know, Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Most yards per rush, NFL RBs in 2023, minimum 100 attempts



De’Von Achane 7.8

Christian McCaffrey 5.4

Jaylen Warren 5.3

Jahmyr Gibbs 5.2

Kyren Williams 5.0

James Connor 5.0

Raheem Mostert 4.8



: Jim Rassol/PBP#MiamiDolphins #GoFins pic.twitter.com/EKrFILhgen — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 3, 2024

I hate to be the grouchy old head here but I honestly don’t love any of these ideas.

New Lions uniform designs



Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/NvN8Jr7y0E — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 2, 2024

Looks like a couple of former teammates (Lions CB Amik Robertson and Packers CB Keisean Nixon were both with Raiders in the 2020 and 2021 seasons) are having some playful banter now that they’re division rivals: