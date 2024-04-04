 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions News: Detroit not altering approach in 2024 NFL Draft, despite picking late

Even though they aren’t slotted to pick in the top half of the first round, the Detroit Lions won’t change their approach in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft may look different for the Detroit Lions—because they’re picking late in the first round and have only a few holes to fill on the roster—but that doesn’t mean that general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will be switching up their process.

After all, why would they? Things have worked out really well for the Lions over the last few years, so sticking to the plan makes a ton of sense. Senior writer Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com has more on why the Lions won’t be altering their approach once the first round gets rolling later this month.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve really, ‘Man, draft the best player available,’” Campbell said to the media during his availability at the owner’s meetings in Orlando. “Don’t let the ‘man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).’ Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time.”

You can read the entirety of the article from Twentyman here, as well as find links to both Holmes and Campbell’s sit-downs with the media from last week in Florida.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Former Lions’ cornerbacks coach Dre Bly has found a new home for the 2024 season.

  • I don’t know about you, but I already really love me some DJ Reader.

  • Although most of the heavy lifting is likely done, the Lions are still sitting in a good spot in terms of salary cap space.

  • In case you didn’t already know, Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the best running backs in the NFL.

  • I hate to be the grouchy old head here but I honestly don’t love any of these ideas.

  • Looks like a couple of former teammates (Lions CB Amik Robertson and Packers CB Keisean Nixon were both with Raiders in the 2020 and 2021 seasons) are having some playful banter now that they’re division rivals:

