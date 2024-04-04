The Jim Harbaugh era is underway in Los Angeles, as the former Wolverines coach is now a couple years into his Chargers tenure. They’ve had to make some full-scale changes this offseason already to get under the salary cap, but there are a few strong pieces they can build around, and with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they have a golden opportunity to add a foundational player.

It’s the Chargers’ pick in our 2024 POD Community Mock Draft and commenter jjones164 is the acting general manager for Harbaugh and company.

Before we get into their pick, a reminder of who has already come off the board.

With the fifth overall pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers have selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Here’s jjones164 with the explanation:

“Let the new era begin with fortifying the outer edges of their offensive line. Lions fans have seen the effect of having Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker as bookends on the OL, the Chargers go the same route here by pairing Alt with Rashawn Slater. Protecting Justin Herbert, as well as building the run game, should be top priorities for Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Nobody agrees with this philosophy more than new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

“When Roman was asked about the offensive vision, ‘Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great run game? We don’t know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that’s kind of our vision.’

“Per NFL.com, Alt graded out with the second-best production score among offensive tackles and the fourth-highest athleticism score at the position. His total score was listed at 85 — the best of any prospect at the offensive tackle position.

“Some may prefer top TE Brock Bowers or a top WR. Harrison Jr and Odunze were already off the board at 3 and 4. The Chargers already have their franchise QB. So with this draft being DEEP at WR, Alt is my BPA at this point while happily meeting a need. I’m comfortable taking Alt and waiting until Rounds 2-4 to get a WR to trio with Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, as well as a new starting RB (does Harbaugh take Blake Corum in Round 3?). In the meantime, building through the trenches to start a new regime is rarely a choice that sends a rebuild backwards, but winning the trenches can spring a franchise forward quickly.”