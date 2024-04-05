The New York Giants are up in our 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and they need a serious injection of life in the franchise. After 2022, it seemed like things were looking up. Brian Daboll had won Coach of the Year, the Giants had made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and Daniel Jones looked like a potential franchise quarterback.

It all came crashing down the next year. Jones got injury and looked poor when he was playing. The offense was pitiful. The defense wasn’t much better. And the season ended with just a 6-11 record.

But with a bad season comes a good draft pick, and commenter sprtn66 is the acting general manager for the Giants tasked with bouncing this team back. Before we get into the pick, here are the previous five picks in the mock draft.

Here’s sprtn66 with the selection:

“With the sixth pick in the Pride Of Detroit Mock Draft the New York Football Giants select LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

“When I started doing my research I knew the Giants weren’t a powerhouse by any means. I didn’t realize how bad it was. The OL gave up 85 sacks. That’s the second most in NFL history. The offense finished 31st in receiving yards and 28th in receiving TDs. They have young receivers in Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalen Hyatt alongside veteran Darius Slayton. A true #1 receiver is desperately needed. On defense an edge rusher and another cornerback are needs as well.

“I felt quarterback was the biggest need for the Giants, but assumed there wouldn’t be one available worthy of the sixth pick before the draft started. Daniel Jones only started six games in 2023 due to a neck injury and a torn ACL. He might not be available Week 1. He signed a four-year, $160-million contract, but the Giants have an escape clause after the 2024 season. They can save $19.395 million, but unfortunately with $22.21 million in dead money. Moving on from him at the end of the season is painful, but possible.

“Daniels is a true dual-threat QB. He’s just as dangerous as a runner as he is as a passer. He won the Heisman Trophy while passing for 3812 yards with 40 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions.

“NflDraftBuzz.com sums him up best:

Jayden Daniels’ 2023 season is a case study in the traits NFL scouts salivate over in a dual-threat quarterback. His mobility and arm are tailor-made for modern offenses, particularly in RPO (Run-Pass Option) and quick-pass scenarios. His standout performance against Florida, where he became the first player in FBS history to pass for 350 yards and rush for 200 in a single game, wasn’t just record-setting; it was a showcase of his high-ceiling potential.

“If he had not been available this pick would have probably been his teammate at LSU WR Malik Nabers. The Giants offense needs more help than the defense. OL upgrades are needed as well.”