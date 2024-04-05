With the re-signing of tight end Brock Wright, the Detroit Lions are more than likely done with their major moves in free agency. And with the draft three weeks away, now is a good time to reflect on what the Lions have done this offseason.

For a full list of what they’ve done, you can head to offseason tracker, but here are the main moves they made. They cut ties with Tracy Walker and Cam Sutton, and let Josh Reynolds, Jonah Jackson, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson walk in free agency. They added Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Marcus Davenport, DJ Reader, and Kevin Zeitler. And don’t forget the key re-signings of Wright, Graham Glasgow, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Emmanuel Moseley.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

What has been the Lions’ best offseason move thus far?

My answer: I specifically worded this “offseason move,” because sometimes the decision not to sign someone can be just as important as making a move.

That’s why my answer is the combination of letting Jonah Jackson walk and signing Kevin Zeitler to help replace him. I like Jackson... a lot. I think he is a tremendous run blocker and a key part of why the Lions offensive line has been as good as it has been.

But in order to keep this franchise successful, the Lions are going to have to let talented players walk to be a cost-efficient team. And given the high cost of the offensive line already and the massive raise coming for Penei Sewell, this was the right time to move on from Jackson. They can get younger and cheaper at the position.

And that’s what makes the Kevin Zeitler signing so brilliant. For the time being, they have a really strong starting five on the offensive line, with the only real question mark being whether Glasgow can transition to left guard smoothly. That leaves them the option to pass on drafting an interior offensive lineman if “their guy” isn’t available. But if they do find someone they like, there will be no hurry to force him into the lineup and they can let him develop.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been phenomenal through three seasons, but his job is about to get much harder. Not only will he have significantly less draft capital to deal with moving forward, but with a talented roster comes challenging roster decisions. But with the way he handled the offensive line this offseason, I’m confident he can make those decisions at a high level.

What has been your favorite offseason move of the Lions? Comment below.