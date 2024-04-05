For the first time since 2017, the Tennessee Titans will be coached by someone other than Mike Vrabel. Former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan takes over the reins in Tennessee, hoping to bring the Titans their first winning season since tallying back-to-back seasons of 10+ losses.

The Titans are up next in our Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and working as the Titans general manager is commenter timot1969. Before we get into the pick, here’s a look at the picks thus far:

Here’s timot1969 with the pick:

“In a mild surprise, with Joe Alt off the board, the Tennessee Titans—channeling their inner Brad Holmes BPA selves—select Brock Bowers with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Bowers is widely regarded as a dream prospect due to his exceptional versatility, playmaking ability, and reliable blocking skills.

“While he is officially labeled as a tight end, Bowers transcends this position’s traditional roles, demonstrating the ability to line up effectively in various positions on the field. He can be utilized in the slot, out wide, and as an inline tight end, providing offensive coordinators with a multitude of options to create mismatches and exploit defensive weaknesses.

“His impressive after-catch ability stems from exceptional balance, agility, and determination. Bowers consistently gains yards after contact, showcasing his ability to break tackles. Furthermore, Bowers’ knack for making contested catches sets him apart as a reliable target in crucial situations.

“Bowers is pound-for-pound one of the most powerful and reliable run blockers—especially in space—in his draft class. His technique and understanding of blocking assignments allow him to excel as both an inline blocker and a lead blocker on various run concepts.

“Moreover, Bowers’ football intelligence extends to his pre-snap awareness and understanding of defensive schemes. His extensive experience playing snaps in both the inline and slot positions allow him to excel as a pre-snap motion player, creating confusion for opposing defenses and giving his team a strategic advantage.

“When evaluating Brock Bowers alongside other top prospects still available at pick #7, including Olu Fashanu, Malik Nabers, and Taliese Fuaga, several key factors set him apart and justified his selection by the Tennessee Titans especially his versatility, playmaking ability and NFL readiness.

“While there may have been other worthy prospects available at positions of need (OT), Bowers’ unique skill set and All-Pro potential justify his selection as a top-ten pick and set the stage for an exciting and impactful career in professional football.”