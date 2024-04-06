Video: Breaking down Erik Schlitt’s 7-round Detroit Lions mock draft

Most of you know him as Erik Schlitt. Some of you know him as The Machine. I know him as a friend and the managing editor at Pride of Detroit. However you may know him, this is Erik’s time of year. And no, I’m not talking about false Spring or Winter IV.

I’m of course talking about the NFL Draft. Now only three weeks away, Erik dropped his first seven-round mock draft earlier this week over at PrideofDetroit.com, and me and my good friend Meko Scott broke it down over at the Pride of Detroit YouTube channel.

Meko and I dive into each pick made by Erik, and how each selection fits in with the Detroit Lions’ plans, both in 2024 and beyond. One aspect we kept finding ourselves discussing was the fact that we as Lions fans may have some recalibrating to do as far as our expectations are concerned with draft picks.

The Lions’ 2023 draft class was special. I mean really, really special. To have production like that from so many players in one class puts Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes into rarified air.

With that said, the Lions’ roster is one of the more complete in the NFL right now. Top to bottom, this is a roster that is a ready-made contender in 2024. So while both Meko and I really liked the direction Erik went with this mock, it was an interesting exercise to think of where each player might fit in during their rookie seasons.

You can watch the entire video here, and be sure to subscribe to the Pride of Detroit YouTube channel where we will continue to put out plenty of content leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, as well as the rest of the year.

Because as we know—the NFL never stops, and neither do we.