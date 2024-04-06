If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

We’re less than three weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft but the focus surrounding who the Detroit Lions may select isn’t narrowing like it has in years past. In fact, you could easily argue that the pool of prospects being suggested by draft analysts is expanding, as players rise and fall in individual rankings.

For example, we collected 40 mock drafts this week and they contained 19 different players, including five (!) that have never been included in the roundup before this week. It’s clear that Lions general manager Brad Holmes unpredictably has made Detroit a challenging team to project.

Let’s take a look at this week’s projections.

Wide receivers

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Source: Jeremy Reisman and Ryan Mathews (Pride of Detroit), Cody Carpentier (Player Profiler)

“Many are expecting the Bills or Dolphins to target Thomas in Round 1; however, the Bills have multiple needs, and the Dolphins choose Xavier Worthy ahead of Thomas. All of a sudden, Detroit has a 4×100 team playing at Ford Field in 2024.” — Carpentier

Adoni Mitchell, WR, Texas

Source: Erik Schlitt (Pride of Detroit), Tim Twentyman (DetroitLions.com), Brad Menendez (Draft Countdown)

“WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas. Mitchell had himself quite the Combine measuring in at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and then testing through the roof with a 4.34-second 40, a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. The Lions return their top two receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams but lost No. 3 receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency. They also have Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green back, but adding a player like Mitchell could be very tantalizing. Between Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Mitchell the Lions would rival the Dolphins in terms of fastest skill weapons in the league without losing any of the toughness they’re built on.” — Twentyman

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Source: Derrick Klassen (Bleacher Report Staff Mock)

“The Lions need an X receiver. Badly. Coleman is their best bet at filling that void with this pick. A well-built 6’2” and 213 pounds, Coleman wins primarily with explosiveness and play strength. Coleman is a powerful short-area mover with surprising YAC skills and snap at the top of his routes (when he’s healthy, that is). Coleman also brings serious contested-catch skills, which the Lions will be missing without Reynolds.” — Klassen

Tony Franklin, WR, Oregon

Source: Tony Pauline (Sportskeeda)

“The Lions did a fantastic job filling needs in free agency. Cornerback would still be a consideration at this spot, yet Franklin improves an already solid unit at receiver.” — Pauline

Erik’s Thoughts:

We’ve routinely seen Thomas, Mitchell, and Coleman show up in mock drafts for the Lions but Franklin is a new addition to the roundup this week. Franklin is the sixth wide receiver off the board in Pauline’s draft—after Thomas and Mitchell but before Coleman—and with that many receivers coming off the board, you can see Pauline’s logic based on his rankings.

Personally, I have Coleman and Ladd McConkey ahead of Franklin on my Lions-based draft board—I also think a team will draft Xavier Worthy early because of his 4.21 speed—but when you’re getting this deep into a position group loaded with talent, it’s easy to see how a prospect’s style could influence an analyst's preference when making projections.

Offensive linemen

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Source: Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Source: Touchdown Wire (Site manager mock draft)

“The Lions starting lineup is pretty well set for 2024, but depth and 2025 starters are needed. That’s especially true on the interior offensive line. Powers-Johnson is the best center in this draft class but was good enough to be All-Conference at guard before shifting full-time into the pivot. His powerful style fits Detroit’s gap blocking scheme well, too. Considered some receivers or a safety here but “JPJ” was the best player available.” — Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

Source: Ian Valentino (33rd Team)

“There’s more buzz around the Detroit Lions replacing Taylor Decker’s huge $19.1 million cap hit than anticipated, considering his talent. If Detroit wants to offload Decker this summer, Kingsley Suamataia has to be considered here. Suamataia is much like Decker as a prospect: He gets the job done more often than not and relies on great tools to win.” — Valentino

Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut

Source: Calvin Watkins (Dallas Morning News)

Erik’s Thoughts:

At 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, Mims (another new name to the roundup) is a towering offensive lineman, but one that projects to be a tackle-only player. His talent and upside surely warrant a first-round selection, but with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker in the fold for 2024, his path to the field would be purely injury-based. My guess is that Farrar made this projection because Decker is in a contract year—no explanation was given in the article—and Mims was likely the “best player available”, both of which are understandable. But it’s a bit of a hard pill to swallow knowing that your first-round pick is essentially injury/future insurance in a season where the Lions have Super Bowl aspirations.

Powers-Johnson remains in the mix for the Lions, Suamataia (Sewell’s cousin) makes his return to the roundup after a brief hiatus, while Haynes also makes his debut in our mock draft tracker series. I really like Haynes’ game and how it translates to the Lions—I projected him to Detroit with a second-round pick in my most recent mock draft—but grabbing him at pick No. 29 could be a bit premature.

Defensive tackle

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Source: Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros)

“Newton works from the defensive interior but provides a pass rush that is not easily replicated. Led the nation in pass-rush snaps, with 8 sacks and a top-10 pass-rush win rate %. Per Sports Info Solutions, he led all DTs in pressure rate above expectation (8%), true pressure rate (15%) and pressure share (30%). The 6-foot-2 and 304-pound DT has timeshares in opposing backfields.” — Erickson

Erik’s Thoughts:

A defensive tackle or two tends to show up each week in the roundup, but it rarely gets the attention of the other positions (WR, OL, EDGE, CB) in this article, likely for a few reasons. First, it’s not nearly as deep as those other positions, and second, the Lions have two clear starters in Alim McNeill and DJ Reader. That being said, defensive tackle depth is a potential issue with question marks beyond the starters, and McNeill being in a contract year.

Newton is exactly the type of defensive lineman the Lions desire in their scheme. He’s a terrific run stopper, has pass rushing chops, and a demeanor that aligns with the grit mentality.

Edge Rusher

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Source: Keith Sanchez (Draft Network), Tyler Forness (Sporting News)

“The Lions are high-powered and efficient, but the defense still needs improvement. With this pack, the Lions find Aidan Hutchinson a running mate and draft Jared Verse. Verse is a speed-to-power rusher who can be a double-digit sack guy, giving the Lions a good one-two punch.” — Sanchez

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Source: Curt Popejoy (Draft Wire), Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today)

“A prove-it deal for Marcus Davenport shouldn’t truly alter the outlook along the Lions’ defensive line, where rising star Aidan Hutchinson needs a proper running mate. With a game much more advanced than what one would find from any of his peers, Latu boasts a skill set and consistency that should help him win over Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell if he slides.” — Middlehurst-Schwartz

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Gordon McGuinness (PFF), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Matthew Freedman (Fantasy Life), Luke Johnson (Nola.com)

“The Lions added some defensive line help for Aidan Hutchinson in free agency, including former Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport. Robinson can be more of a regular with his array of moves as his nickname would suggest.” — Iyer

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Chad Reuter (NFL.com), Seth Trachtman (YardBarker), Christian D’Andrea (For the Win), Jeremy Popielarz (FTN Fantasy), Chris Perkins (Sun Sentinel)

“I love Robinson’s fit in Detroit’s defense, as he can line up in multiple spots and use his strong hands to shed blocks and attack ball-carriers. He stood up regularly last fall at Missouri, so lining up that way across from Aidan Hutchinson won’t be an issue.” — Reuter

Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

Source: Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

“Marshawn Kneeland gets into the first round. After beginning his career in a rotation with Marcus Davenport, Kneeland will eventually take over as the full-time pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.” — Edwards

Erik’s Thoughts:

With the class lacking a true elite edge rusher, analysts have started shifting around some of their top options. For most of the offseason, Verse and Latu have been projected to be off the board when the Lions are on the clock. Latu’s injury history (neck) has dropped him on some analysts' boards and into the Lions' reach in the past, but Verse has rarely been projected this late. One of the reasons Verse has dropped a bit of late is that Latu seems to be rising. Reports about Latu’s health have been positive and some believe he is simply a better prospect, thus pushing Verse down their boards.

Chop Robinson and Darius Robinson remain staples in the roundup, and like most weeks, they get the majority of projections from analysts.

Kneeland is making his debut in the roundup as his stock continues to quickly ascend after receiving “Top 30” invites from over half of the NFL. As Kneeland draws more attention from NFL teams—combined with his 9.54 RAS—he certainly seems like a sleeper candidate to sneak into the back end of the first round.

Defensive backs

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Source: Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com), Bruce Feldman (The Athletic), Field Yates (ESPN), Nick Suss (Nashville Tennessean)

“DeJean is a unique addition for the Lions, possessing the size, speed and toughness to compete for a starting spot as either a cornerback or a safety.” — Zierlein

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Marcus Mosher (33rd Team), Ryan Donohue (Sharp Football Analysis)

“After Cameron Sutton’s release, the Detroit Lions need more cornerback help early in this draft. Kool-Aid McKinstry was once viewed as a top-10 pick, but a foot injury discovered at the combine could hurt his stock. Still, he would be a significant value for Detroit at No. 29 as they look for a No. 1 cornerback.” — Mosher

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Source: Rob Rang (Fox Sports), Joe Schad (Palm Beach Post), C.J. Doon (Baltimore Sun)

“Even after the trade for quality veteran Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay, the Lions will be in the market for more cornerbacks following their release of former starter Cam Sutton. Rakestraw won’t earn first-round grades from every NFL team, but he plays with the degree of physicality that head coach Dan Campbell requires.”

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Source: Arjun Menon (PFF)

“Cameron Sutton‘s release opens up a spot at outside cornerback for Detroit. General manager Brad Holmes seemingly goes with a “best player available” pick in the first round each year, but for a team that has struggled to defend the pass for years, shoring up the backend should be a priority. In a man-heavy scheme like Detroit’s, Tampa’s physicality and ability to force incompletions are a good fit.” — Menon

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota

Source: Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

“The Lions have shown they aren’t as concerned about positional value when they feel there’s a player available at a position of need. Tyler Nubin could be that player. He’s my favorite safety in the class and would be an upgrade for the Lions secondary.” — Fornelli

Erik’s Thoughts:

DeJean continues to be mocked to the Lions more and more each week and I’m not exactly sure why. For me, he’s a first-round prospect and one I don’t expect to be on the board when the Lions are on the clock. He has size, speed, instincts, and is a true “football player.” DeJean doesn’t fit the mold of most cover cornerbacks, but he would fit the Lions' like a glove in grit mentality and playmaking skills.

McKinstry’s stock continues to rise after his pro day, and he is being mocked to the Lions less because he appears to be rising up analysts’ boards. Rakestraw was a staple in the roundup early in the offseason, and after seeing a mid-offseason dip, he is back with several analysts pointing to his “fit” in Detroit. Tampa also continues to get more love, but I remain skeptical that he’ll reach the first round.

Nubin is the fifth “new” prospect added to the roundup this week. He’s in the conversation as the top safety in this class—Jaden Hicks of Washington State is the other—but it’d be hard for me to justify him in the first round, much less projecting him to Detroit. Don’t get me wrong, I like Nubin as a prospect, and I think he would fit the Lions scheme, but this entire safety class leaves me wanting more and there’s not a clear path to snaps in Detroit with Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu projected to be in starting roles. Safety is a definite need for the Lions—especially with Melifonwu in a contract year and minimal depth—but it’s hard for me to justify a safety at pick No. 29 with the talent of this class and the level of immediate need.

Trades

Lions trade with the Patriots

Source: Nick Wright (Fox Sports)

Patriots receive: No. 29 overall pick

Lions receive: No. 34, No. 103, and No. 231 overall picks

Note: Trade chart details explained in this previous article

Difference on Rich Hill’s chart: Favors Lions, gain equivalent of a 5th round pick (No. 163)

Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart: Favors Lions, gain equivalent of a 3rd round pick (No. 75)

Erik’s Thoughts:

Based on the trade charts, the Lions actually make out pretty well with this trade, dropping back just five spots and grabbing an additional high fourth and seventh-round picks. But my gut tells me that if Holmes moves off his first-round pick, he’s probably asking for more.