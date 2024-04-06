The Detroit Lions now have three picks in the top 100 of the 2024 NFL Draft, including two Day 2 picks (No. 61 and No. 73). With his Day 2 picks in the past, general manager Brad Holmes has either drafted immediate contributors, or guys that show promise, but really struggled to see the field due to injuries or other circumstances.

From his first two drafts, Holmes was able to grab Kerby Joseph and Alim McNeill on Day 2, both of whom have become a big part of the Lions’ young core on defense. Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, and Ifeatu Melifonwu have all come along much slower dealing with injuries, but Melifonwu showed a lot of promise last year stepping into a starter role down the stretch.

2023 was arguably Holmes’ best draft yet, and a lot of that had to do with second-round picks Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch stepping into starter roles almost immediately and becoming two of the Lions’ most key contributors.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who are your favorite Day 2 prospects for the Lions?

Here are a few names that I think fit really well for the Lions in the Day 2 range:

WR Xavier Legette - South Carolina

G Christian Haynes - Connecticut

Legette is a receiver that has good size (6-foot-1, 221 pounds) and athleticism and is clearly very skilled, but he really struggled to put up any production in college up until his breakout 2023 season. Teams will be worried (as they should) about why he was unable to see much playing time in his first four years, but the traits are there. Legette uses his size well and thrives in contested situations, but he also has an impressive top gear for a large receiver, and can beat you in more ways than one. I think Legette is a great fit for the Lions as an X-receiver, but it’s hard to say if he’ll even be available for the Lions by the time they’re on the clock in the second round. It feels more likely he would go in between picks 29 and 61, so they might have to trade up (or back) to get him.

Haynes seems to be available in most mock draft simulators for the Lions’ 61st pick if you care about that sort of thing. If the Lions do not address their interior offensive line depth in the first round, then Haynes would be a nice consolation prize on Day 2. He is a tad shorter for a guard which allows him to win the leverage battle quite consistently, and he’s still in the upper percentile for weight and arm length. Haynes has great athleticism for a guard and thrives on the move, which the Lions could use after letting Jonah Jackson go. Obviously, the Lions have their starters locked in with Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler, but the future of the interior offensive line is still very much in question, and adding some young depth should be a priority.

Let’s hear from you. Who are some of your best fits for the Lions on Day 2 of the NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below.