Discussion: What is your favorite piece of Lions memorabilia?

The other day I found myself once again thinking about our beloved Detroit Lions and their upcoming uniform reveal taking place at Ford Field on Thursday, April 18 for season ticket holders. That eventually led me to looking around my home office/nerd cave and it got me thinking—I wonder what other people’s Lions dens looked like.

There isn’t anything too crazy about mine, but I love it all the same. It is the smallest of the bedrooms on the second story of my old house (built in 1916!) in Detroit, but for what it lacks in size, it makes up for in memories and stories.

Setting aside the funko pops and other dorky trinkets, the room is mostly comprised of Lions, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings memorabilia. However, one set of colors dominates the space more than others.

That’s right, Honolulu Blue and silver.

There are bobbleheads and starting lineups from over the course of three decades, a Lions Santa that has been in my family for I don’t know how long (I may have commandeered it from my pops several years ago), and even a signed picture of Lions coach Dan Campbell from back in his playing days with the Lions.

Another of my personal favorites is a Lions fact book from the 1967 season that is still in pretty good shape. There is also a gameday book from the old Pontiac Silverdome from the 1995 season with my favorite Lions linebacker of all-time on the cover—current Lions special assistant, Chris Spielman.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your favorite piece of Lions memorabilia?

My Answer: Having been born in 1990, I am a legitimate 90s baby. And growing up a Detroit Lions fan in the 90s means one thing—you love Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders. How could we not?

Several years ago a good friend of mine randomly gifted me a Barry Sanders signed ball. I cried, it immediately went in one of those nice cases where the Lions logo is printed on the front, and it has been my favorite piece of memorabilia since.

How about you? What is your favorite piece of Lions memorabilia from your home office, basement, or wherever else you like to watch Lions games? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.