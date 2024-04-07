The Atlanta Falcons are up next in our Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and they’re one of the most fascinating teams heading into 2024. They highly underperformed last season, but after nabbing Kirk Cousins in free agency and hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach, there is hope anew in Hotlanta.

Working as the Falcons interim general manager in our mock draft is commenter DrivingMrDrowsy. Before we get into their pick, here are the seven picks prior.

With the eighth pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have selected Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner.

Here’s DrivingMrDrowsy to explain the pick:

“With Kirk Cousins firmly in place as the quarterback for probably the next three years, coupled with the addition of Rondale Moore, the Falcons offense has plenty of weaponry with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Bijan Robinson.

“The same can’t be said for their defense. They lost one-third of their total 2023 sack production with the departures of edges Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. And when they weren’t sacking the QB, they also weren’t creating turnovers. They were 29th in the league in forced turnovers. As a defense, they managed a paltry eight interceptions with none from their cornerbacks. Suffice to say, they need defensive playmakers. With recent rules seemingly designed to have games won 48-45, defenders who can make splash plays will be at an even higher premium.

“Picking at #8 might seem like the perfect place to trade down a few spots to a team wanting their next franchise QB, but the Falcons are in a prime spot to land the #1 player on the board at either of their two neediest positions. Arguably, they need to look no further than Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Terrion Arnold would be a great fit and is the consensus #1 or #2 CB in the class. But we value and need playmakers a little closer to the snap, and we think Arnold’s teammate is just that guy.

“EDGE Dallas Turner, another first team All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has elite speed and a prototypical pass rusher’s build at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. In 2023, he had 10 sacks and 53 tackles with a team-high 14.5 TFL. He needs to improve in setting the edge as a run defender but will overwhelm tackles with his speed. He fills their biggest need and as a ‘Bama captain, he will be a defensive leader for years.”