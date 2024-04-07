 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft: Community mock tracker, selections, grades

Tracking all of the selections and draft grades in our 2024 POD Community Mock Draft.

By Jeremy Reisman
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re a week into our 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and we’ve already seen a few surprises. If you haven’t been following, our Community Mock Draft allows the most active and loyal members of our community to participate as NFL general managers. All 32 teams are represented by a commenter from this side—other than the Detroit Lions, who are represented by Erik Schlitt.

This post will allow you to keep track of all the latest picks in the mock draft as we work our way through two full rounds of the draft. Additionally, for first-round picks, we will be posting grades for each selection based on the poll results on each individual article. If you want to go back to each selection’s published article, simply click on the name of the pick in the chart below.

We will pin this post toward the top of the front page so you can easily access it until we reach the end of the process.

And in case you’re curious how last year’s mock draft went, you can look at the 2023 tracker here and compare it to how things actually worked out.

Without further ado, here is our 2024 POD Community Mock Draft tracker:

2024 POD community mock tracker: Selections, grades

Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
1 Bears kevster QB Caleb Williams USC B+
2 Commanders anhonestmess QB Drake Maye UNC B
3 Patriots DetroitBrickSquad WR Marvin Harrison Jr. OSU B
4 Cardinals katmandoo122 WR Rome Odunze Washington B-
5 Chargers jjones164 OT Joe Alt Notre Dame B+
6 Giants sprtn66 QB Jayden Daniels LSU B+
7 Titans timot1969 TE Brock Bowers Georgia
8 Falcons DrivingMrDrowsy EDGE Dallas Turner Alabama
9 Bears kevster
10 Jets SUHFARGONE
11 Vikings Jftripp
12 Broncos nchantala
13 Raiders nrs001
14 Saints GM in exile
15 Colts twon82
16 Seahawks jerrydlux
17 Jaguars Justwinginit
18 Bengals Dogerall
19 Rams Mystdragoon
20 Steelers Piotr S
21 Dolphins alstead88
22 Eagles BigJShaky
23 Vikings Jftripp
24 Cowboys toreyj01
25 Packers Hunt Baker
26 Buccaneers Xlgrev
27 Cardinals katmandoo122
28 Bills Elite539
29 Lions Erik Schlitt
30 Ravens MaizeAndBlueWahoo
31 49ers StevenGreen8
32 Chiefs 1951LION
ROUND 2
33 Panthers zach kadolph
34 Patriots DetroitBrickSquad
35 Cardinals katmandoo122
36 Commanders anhonestmess
37 Chargers jjones164
38 Titans timot1969
39 Panthers zach kadolph
40 Commanders anhonestmess
41 Packers Hunt Baker
42 Texans yoderellis
43 Falcons DrivingMrDrowsy
44 Raiders nrs001
45 Saints GM in exile
46 Colts twon82
47 Giants sprtn66
48 Jaguars Justwinginit
49 Bengals Dogerall
50 Eagles BigJShaky
51 Steelers Piotr S
52 Rams Mystdragoon
53 Eagles BigJShaky
54 Browns BigFan19
55 Dolphins alstead88
56 Cowboys toreyj01
57 Buccaneers Xlgrev
58 Packers Hunt Baker
59 Texans yoderellis
60 Bills Elite539
61 Lions Erik Schlitt
62 Ravens MaizeAndBlueWahoo
63 49ers StevenGreen8
64 Chiefs 1951LION

