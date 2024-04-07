2024 NFL Draft: Community mock tracker, selections, grades

We’re a week into our 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, and we’ve already seen a few surprises. If you haven’t been following, our Community Mock Draft allows the most active and loyal members of our community to participate as NFL general managers. All 32 teams are represented by a commenter from this side—other than the Detroit Lions, who are represented by Erik Schlitt.

This post will allow you to keep track of all the latest picks in the mock draft as we work our way through two full rounds of the draft. Additionally, for first-round picks, we will be posting grades for each selection based on the poll results on each individual article. If you want to go back to each selection’s published article, simply click on the name of the pick in the chart below.

We will pin this post toward the top of the front page so you can easily access it until we reach the end of the process.

And in case you’re curious how last year’s mock draft went, you can look at the 2023 tracker here and compare it to how things actually worked out.

Without further ado, here is our 2024 POD Community Mock Draft tracker: