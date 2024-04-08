The Chicago Bears are back on the clock in our Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft after selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

There are plenty of direction the Bears can go with their next pick. They could continue to build an offensive line to protect Williams, give him another weapon, or help build a defense who can get the ball back in his hands.

It’ll be up to POD commenter kevster to make that decision. But before we get into his choice, here is what the board looks like so far.

With the ninth pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Here’s kevster explaining the pick:

“With the first pick in the draft the Chicago Bears drafted the best QB prospect since Peyton Manning. With their next pick they are drafting a guy who likely would be the best WR prospect in years if Marvin Harrison Jr’s name wasn’t Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams and Nabers have the ability to be the Bears’ version of Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison and as a Lions fan that is a very scary thought.

“Seeing Nabers available with the ninth pick was huge surprise, and if he is available for the Bears at #9 in the actual draft I’m going to be very upset. Nabers is a more polished prospect than Justin Jefferson at this point in his career, but Nabers is faster and has a higher vertical than Jefferson. When you compare RAS scores for both receivers, you can see that Nabers is a slightly better overall athlete with his 9.88 score even though Jefferson still had a nice score of 9.69. This isn’t to say that he will be better than Jefferson but he definitely has the ability to be right there with him as a top WR in the NFL. Giving Caleb Williams a wide receiver like Malik Nabers to play alongside DJ Moore and the recently-acquired Keenan Allen would mean a lot of trouble for NFC North secondaries.