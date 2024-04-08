The Detroit Lions under general manager Brad Holmes have prided themselves on re-signing their talent after strong showings. Outside of receiver Josh Reynolds, the Lions have checked off their top re-signing options, such as Graham Glasgow and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. While many of the obvious names have been brought back into the folder, there remain a few former Lions still unsigned by any NFL team. Are there any worth bringing back for 2024?

Jason Cabinda and Mohamed Ibrahim remain street free agents from the backfield group. Anthony Firkser filled the role of veteran tight end late in the season. Michael Schofield and Max Pircher were practice squad offensive line depth. Former starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai finished the season on the Injured Reserve and his future in the NFL in general is unclear.

As for the rest of the team, Tyson Alualu saw a late-season role with the Lions at age 36. Charles Harris, one of Holmes’ success stories from 2021, is still a free agent after a disappointing two-year stretch. Defensive backs Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, and Tracy Walker are three former starters without a home as of April. Long snapper Jake McQuaide is also on the market after replacing an injured Scott Daly last season.

Should the Lions re-sign any of these familiar faces?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Should the Lions re-sign any of their remaining free agents?

My answer: Mohamed Ibrahim.

You could make a case for Cabinda, but the fact that he remains unsigned all the way into April is a cause for concern. He has value as a special teamer, but his role on offense as a fullback is questionable—will the Lions even keep that spot next season? I am leaning towards his snaps being taken by one or more other players.

I think Ibrahim should be brought back for another look. His rookie season was cut short by a hip injury in Week 7 in his first career game. The Lions clearly liked him enough to keep him on the practice squad last season and even promote him for a game. Even though the Lions have backfield depth consisting of Craig Reynolds, Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, and Jake Funk, adding Ibrahim to the group would not be unreasonable with a 90-man roster.

Will the Lions draft or sign a rookie in the coming month? Almost certainly. Yet despite that, I think Ibrahim could still have some value for Detroit. For the amount he’ll cost, why not?

Are there any remaining free agents that you would like the Lions to re-sign? Let us know in the comments below.