It’s not as sexy as a new uniform, but having new options to keep players safe on the field is just as important.

NFL players will be able to choose from 12 new helmets next season, including eight that are position specific, per NFL.com’s Judy Battista. Five of those new helmets held up better in testing than any other helmet worn in the league.

Quarterbacks will have two new options from Vicis and Riddell that aim to protect players from the impacts of hitting the ground and ideally help prevent concussions. The first quarterback-specific helmet was introduced only last year and worn by nine players.

The NFL and NFL Players Association teamed up to produce a graphic showing how effective helmets are in lab testing as well as which ones to avoid. New this year are three individual charts — one for quarterbacks, one for offensive linemen, and one for defensive linemen — to make sure players are as educated as possible on which ones to select based on their position.

The annual helmet testing by the NFL and NFLPA is complete. 12 new helmets to choose from including 8 position specific ones for QB, OL and DL. And six performed so well players wearing them will be exempt from wearing Guardian Caps in practice. pic.twitter.com/c9Gdcogi3z — Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 9, 2024

“Obviously we want to increase those numbers because these helmets perform so well in the lab testing,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications public affairs and policy. “And there are enough different models now and manufacturers making those models that hopefully players will be able to find one they really like, that fit them well so that they wear them throughout the season. That’s going to be a big point of emphasis with the coaches, athletic trainers, players this off-season to get them into some of the newer, better-performing helmets.”

Battista also reports six helmets are now prohibited this year, with five others moving to not recommended, while just a few years ago they were considered some of the best — a sign of how quickly helmet safety technology is developing.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Definitely enjoyed this Sun God joke from the Detroit Lions for the solar eclipse.

This year’s draft class is ripe with talent at the offensive lineman position. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers five prospects the Lions may want to examine.

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior offensive linemen that could interest Lions https://t.co/CNsTZzMSxv — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 9, 2024

In case you missed it, Penei Sewell threw out the first pitch at Tigers Opening Day.

Jeremy already wrote something up on Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, who was money yet again on Sunday, but I thought this Justin Tucker at Ford Field comparison added to it.

Justin Tucker hit from 66 yards out at Ford Field.



Michigan Panthers K Jake Bates has hit from 64 and 62 yards out in back-to-back weeks.



Good. Lord. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) April 7, 2024

Speaking of, if you see this floating around — they’re missing the fact that it’s opening weekend for the Tigers and the Red Wings are making a playoff push. I was actually shocked there were still a significant number of people. Context matters! Also — there is a third home game next Sunday at noon, FYI.

Detroit loves its Lions. The UFL's Panthers, not so much. https://t.co/X7sSne39E2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 7, 2024

Free agency is basically over for the Lions, but is there anyone they still should consider bringing back? A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton has that answer.