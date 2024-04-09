The Minnesota Vikings are on the clock in our 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft with the 11th overall pick.

Given that the Vikings have already made a trade to acquire a second first-round pick, many assume they won’t be picking with the 11th pick. The assumption is that they’ll use Picks 11 and 23 to jump into the top 10 (top five?) to select their quarterback of the future now that Kirk Cousins is in Atlanta.

But in the POD Community Mock, trades are not allowed, so the Vikings had to sit patiently and just wait for the board to fall to them at 11. In this instance, it may have worked out perfectly for them.

Acting as Vikings general manager in our community mock is commenter Jftripp.

With the 11th pick in our POD Community Mock, the Minnesota Vikings select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Here’s commenter Jftripp explaining the pick:

“It is extremely unlikely that the Vikings stand pat at #11 and #23, given that the Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is known as an analytics-based GM, took at bad value deal to acquire the Texans’ pick at #23. All signs point to them using these assets to trade up (probably to #3) to get their first choice QB: McCarthy. If they stay at #11, it means that either the top of the board didn’t go the way they wanted it to or they decided that the rebuild is deeper than they previously thought, and they wanted to preserve the three or four #1 picks it would take to move up to #3. Crazy mock drafts aside, they won’t be trading for Kyler Murray.

“In any case, the board fell favorably to them, and they were able to get the QB they coveted. Jim Harbaugh claims that McCarthy is the best QB in the draft, and in a QB class where every player has areas of concern, he could be right (even though as a Spartan this pains me to admit). McCarthy clearly had the “it” factor in college. He’s tough, but has accuracy issues on downfield throws and touch issues on the sidelines. He hasn’t been asked to do as much as others in the draft (such as Drake Maye), as he was on a quality team that allowed him to share the offensive load and lean on his strengths as a playmaker. Kevin O’Connell’s coaching and Justin Jefferson’s heroics, along with a potentially strong running game featuring Aaron Jones, provide some assurance that McCarthy won’t be thrown in and asked to win on his own. Of all of the top four QBs, he’s probably in the best situation.