Former Detroit Lions international player signs with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they have signed offensive tackle Max Pircher.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Pircher was a member of the Lions for the entirety of the 2023 season as a part of the NFL international pathways program. Pircher, an Italian-born player, occupied a roster-exempted spot on the team as offensive line depth. For the regular season, Pircher stayed on the team’s practice squad for the entirety of the year.

Pircher is now on his third NFL team after spending time over three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the Lions. However, he has yet to make a regular season appearance in a game.

As for the Lions, they may still have some work to do when it comes to their offensive line depth. While their starting five are firmly established in Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler, and Penei Sewell, they don’t have many experienced reserve players. At tackle, they have Dan Skipper and Connor Galvin signed. On the interior, their depth consists of Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal, Michael Niese, Netane Muti, and Matt Farniok.

